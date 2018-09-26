Speech to Text for Danny Sledge's Family is Concerned about Parole Board Decisions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sm waay 31 news. new information... one family in the shoals tells us they do not have faith in the parole board as a man convicted of murdering their loved one will come up for parole in about six months. danny sledge's family tells us their fight for justice isn't over. today a judge upheld a life without parole sentence for nathan boyd, one of sledge's killers who was 17 at the time-he was resentenced after a 2012 supreme court ruling stated it's unconstitutional to sentence a juvenile to life without parole. but boyd's brother, eric who was also convicted in sledge's murder was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole - and the family fears he could get out. waay31's breken terry shows us why sledge's family is concerned the alabama parole board will let him loose. danny sledge's family tells me they are terrified with the new policies and procedures put in place at the parole board... sledge's family and many other families have reached out to me saying they have no confidence in this parole board after they paroled a life long criminal who now stands accused of murdering three people in guntersville. rippey- i am scared to death after that man just murdered three people in guntersville. i am scared they are going to let eric out. danny sledge's sister mary anne rippey tells us she knows they have a fight ahead of them when they ask theparole board to keep one of her brother's killers, eric boyd, in prison. rippey- they don't take into account the crime and the victims anymore. lawmakers passed the prison reform act in 2015, which says on the parole board's website that these laws were designed to reduce prison population. the parole board also started using an analytical tool to evaluate a parolee's chance of re-offending. rippey who fought against parts of that legislation tells us things have completely changed. rippey- how it was five years ago is totally different. senator cam ward told us the prison reform act does not govern who the parole board lets out. jimmy spencer, a man with a violent history was paroled in january 2018, arrested multiple times and never went back to prison for parole violations and now stands accused of murdering three people. rippey tells us the spencer case and the current laws make her doubt the ability of the parole board. rippey- we've lost all voice at the parole board. used to we would go down there on a regular basis because we had a voice and we don't go as often with other families now because they don't let us speak. eric boyd was sentenced to life with parole. he's served 19 years of his sentence and has a parole consideration date of april 1st 2019. for sledge's daughter, she says they will fight for the rest of her life to keep him in prison. columbia- we will have to deal with his brother the rest of his life and our life. we're willing to do that. we aren't going anywhere. we're gonna fight for justice for daddy for however long it takes. look live tag: even though the family will have to fight to keep eric boyd in prison. they tell me they are satisfied that nathan boyd will not be eligible