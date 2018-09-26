Speech to Text for Two Suspects Being Questioned in Huntsville Murder

weather tab... tonight--huntsville police are talking to two suspect they believe were involved in the murder of the huntsville woman on your screen. tiffany kelley was stabbed and left to die in the middle of a south huntsville road. that man on your screen is 20-year-old x'zavier scott. investigators traveled to south alabama today to talk to him--and a juvenile they believe were in the huntsville area on saturday night. they located kelley's car in scott's hometown. tonight waay 31's sydney martin is live along green cove road in huntsville near where kelley's family set up a memorial this afternoon where her body was found. dan, demetria-- one of tiffany kelley's sisters wanted that reflector and flowers set up in remembrance of her sister. investigators said kelley's body was thrown out of her own car just feet away from there in the middle of the road. chris ford, victim's father "we got them. and when he said that we were like hallelujah. it was like someone reached in and god answered our prayers." wednesday-- chris ford shared the call he received late tuesday night from two huntsville police investigators... those investigators told him clarke county's sheriff's office about four hours southwest of huntsville had taken two people into custody--and found his daughters missing car. one of those people has been identified as 20-year-old x'zavier scott.the other is a juvenile who's identity has not been released. chris ford, victim's father "i've got a lot of questions. i would love to sit down and talk to them." ford told me he thinks he knows why his daughter might have helped two strangers at the dollar general friday night where she was last seen... chris ford, victim's father"her one weakness in this world was children, and young mothers that were pregnant with children...and i think that's what caused what we see here today." ford said he believes scott had a pregnant teen with him but police can't confirm that information---he explained kelley became a mother to twin boys at a young age---so she always wanted to help other young moms. chris ford, victim's father , "she had a personality that you just don't see in everybody. she never met a stranger and she had a heart of gold." and now her entire family will continue to honor her memory.... chris ford, victim's father "the glue that stuck us together is gone. but we aren't going to let that stop us. we are going to be just as tight as we ever were." neither of the people in custody in clarke county have been charged in this case yet-- huntsville police investigators tell me they expect to have more information to release about the case once the investigators return. live in hsv