Speech to Text for Huntsville city attorneys attempt to stop release of police review hearing recordings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

were both in high school. tonight - the city of huntsville is fighting with madison county prosecutors over the topic that won't go away for the city - open records. it involves a police officer charged with homicide. prosecutors are demanding audio and video recordings from a police internal review board session that cleared him of any wrong doing. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. demetria mcclenton has the night off... but a grand jury indicted officer william darby for shooting and killing a huntsville man in april while responding to a call of a possibly suicidal man with two other officers. huntsville city attorneys are working to keep what was presented to the internal review board out of court. the city says it required officer william darby to testify what happened in april when he shot and killed jeffery parker. so we asked an attorney if allowing the testimony in court violates darby's rights. russell crumbley,attor ney "if i make a statement and i have been coerced to make a statement. then that statement was not made freely and voluntarily on my part. then it can be suppressed." and the city says in the motion if darby didn't talk--he would have been fired. in competing court documents, prosecutors and the city argue back and forth over policies, subpoenas and a lack of communication. in one filing city attorney trey riley told the judge allowing the materials from the review board to be used in court- would hurt the police departments ability to conduct future investigations. however--he's willing for the judge and defense to see the materials as long as they're sealed. it doesn't say anything about prosecutors. russell crumbley, attorney"i think probably but i don't know this there's a good chance they have put it all in the same bag for the court to review and the court can take out the pieces that are appropriate for the attorney's to review" attorney russell crumbley told me he doesn't think anything but darby's testimony can be kept out of court including the other officers at the incident's testimony that was given to the review board. russell crumbley, attorney "if you're not charged with a crime there is no 5th amendment crime privilege. there is no right to remain silent. the other officers are not charged. there duty as police officers are to cooperate." now tonight--no one involved in the case is allowed to talk about it because the judge has issued a gag order . a hearing about the motions that are filed is scheduled for friday.