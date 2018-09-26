Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Smart Parts for Amputees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

every year in the united states, 185 thousand people need an amputation. more than 300 thousand have hip replacements, and 700 thousand have knee replacements. infection is a growing problem for patients living with prosthetics and implants. but now, some scientists are researching and designing "smart parts", resistant to dangerous bacteria. michael carroll has spent the past ten years custom designing replacement limbs for amputees. his work gives patients mobility, but sometimes a prosthesis comes with risk. cg michael carroll orthotist-prosthetist orlando va medical center in: :13 out: :23 "the very nature of a prosthetic socket, warm environment with good amount of moisture and darkness makes it more likely they'll have an infection." vo/narration...... carroll's concern about infection is just one medical complication that scientist melanie coathup and her colleagues are trying to eliminate. coathup is an internationally-known orthopedic expert, now at the university of central florida, working to make traditional replacement parts "smarter" and last longer. cg melanie coathup, phd university of central florida college of medicine in: :40 out: :44 "when you put an implant in they last very well, but can we make that even better." vo/narration...... coathup and her team are taking commercially available titanium implants, and coating them with hydroxyapatite : a hard-mineral substance much like human bone or teeth. melanie coathup, phd in: :54 out: 1:03 "we can spray these onto the implant surfaces with certain designs of hip replacements and knee replacements and they will encourage bone to attach." vo/narration...... down the road, coathup and her team also want to know if coating the implants with drugs could help prevent infection. someday giving michael carroll's handiwork another benefit for patients. i'm martie salt reporting. professor coathup is also leading the newly formed prosthetic interface cluster, a team of u-c-f scientists, engineers and biologists working together to develop the smart implants and other prosthetics.