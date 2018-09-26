Clear
Albertville Water Rescue

Albertville first responders rescued a woman and two children trapped in flood waters

is $100,000 dollars. new at midday- albertville first responders rescued a woman and two kids, trapped in flodd waters this morning. take a look at this photo from the scene sent by albertville fire department. they say the mom and the children got trapped in their car when driving across glover street- which had standing water over the road... all three people involved are in good condition according to first responders. the water
