water ponding on roads

Posted: Wed Sep 26 06:11:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 06:11:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

breaking news desk i want to show you some video just in from a viewer on twitter. take a look at this video taking in albertville, you can see the heavy rain and some ponding on railroad ave, just off highway 431....as we have been telling you all mornin we are under that flash flood watch- heavy rain still falling here on monte sano. please be careful on the roads and take it slow this morning.
