Speech to Text for Huntsville Murder Suspect in Custody

new information ... huntsville police detectives will travel to clarke county, near mobile, to interview two suspects in the tiffany kelly murder investigation ... these pictures are brand new pictures from the clarke county sheriff's office you can see deputies searching the car that belonged to tiffany kelly. she was found stabbed to death saturday on green cove road in huntsville this morning we know one of the suspects in her murder is a man named x'zavier scott waay 31's sarah singleterry is live at huntsville police to tell us how scott was finally caught. najahe-- in a facebook liveinterview shared on the clarke county sheriff's office facebook page the sheriff says it was x'zavier scott's own family who turned him in. this is scott... in that interview clarke county officials say x'zavier he was waiting on authorities at his moms house when he was arrested vo: huntsville police originally thought tiffany kelly was the victim of a hit and run that happened saturday. on monday police announced kelly wasn't a hit and run victim-- but had actually been stabbed to death, her body dumped on the side of ivory lane, and her car stolen. during the investigationg police said kelly wasn't kidnapped-- but was with scott voluntarily. investigators say 2 unidentified people were seen talking to her at a dollar store on green cove road, previous to the murder. llve: h-p-d has told me that scott and the other suspect are being held on the additional charges. huntsville police are expected to interview them tomorrow in clarke county. live in huntsville jefferson tyler waay 31 news, and waay-31 spoke to the family of tiffany kelley who was very emotional. her aunt told us the family wants answers to the crime...namely, why tiffany. she described tiffany - a mother of two - as a loving person. "why would you do this to her. she was a very very good person. and would have done anything for anyone." huntsville police first thought this was a deadly hit and run. they later discovered tiffany kelley was stabbed to death.