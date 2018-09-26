Clear
Mid City Groundbreaking

Mid City Huntsville is breaking ground on Phase 1 of construction

Posted: Wed Sep 26 05:19:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 05:19:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

this past weekend. happening today ... mid city huntsville is breaking ground on phase one of construction ... phase one includes over 200 thousand square feet of retail space that's scheduled to open summer 2019 ... dave and busters ... wahlburgers ... high point climbing and fitness ... and an aloft hotel are all on the way ... it's
