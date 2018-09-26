Speech to Text for Mid City Groundbreaking

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this past weekend. happening today ... mid city huntsville is breaking ground on phase one of construction ... phase one includes over 200 thousand square feet of retail space that's scheduled to open summer 2019 ... dave and busters ... wahlburgers ... high point climbing and fitness ... and an aloft hotel are all on the way ... it's