Speech to Text for Heavy Rain With a Chance of Flash Floods

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the rain we've been tracking all week finally reaches a peak today.scattered showers and storms evolve into steady, heavy rain in time for the morning commute, lasting through the lunch hour for a large part of the valley.many locations have already picked up one to two inches of rain over the past 24 hours and an additional two to three inches is well within the realm of possiblity today and tonight. standing water, ponding on the roads, and flash flooding will all be concerns we monitor through the day.severe weather in regard to damaging wind and hail is not in the forecast, but heavy rain can cause plenty of problems on its own.after sunset, the periods of heavy rain transition into scattered showers and storms for the overnight hours.