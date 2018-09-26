Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Heavy Rain With a Chance of Flash Floods

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna talks about today's heavy rain and the possibility of flash floods in the Valley

Posted: Wed Sep 26 05:18:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 26 05:39:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

Speech to Text for Heavy Rain With a Chance of Flash Floods

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? the rain we've been tracking all week finally reaches a peak today.scattered showers and storms evolve into steady, heavy rain in time for the morning commute, lasting through the lunch hour for a large part of the valley.many locations have already picked up one to two inches of rain over the past 24 hours and an additional two to three inches is well within the realm of possiblity today and tonight. standing water, ponding on the roads, and flash flooding will all be concerns we monitor through the day.severe weather in regard to damaging wind and hail is not in the forecast, but heavy rain can cause plenty of problems on its own.after sunset, the periods of heavy rain transition into scattered showers and storms for the overnight hours.
Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events