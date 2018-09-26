Speech to Text for Hugh Freeze visits Huntsville QB Club

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

since resigning as ole miss's head coach last summer hugh freeze has been on a differnt type of trail, not recruiting trail, but more so a redpemtion trial. him and his wife have traveled sharing stories, his latest stop in huntsville for the huntsville quarterback club. dozens of people filled the clubhouse at the ledges to hear the former college football coach speak. hugh says since being out of the coaching game he's been speaking at churches and other organizations, playing golf and watching his daughter play volleyball. his message to the club tonight was obviously a little about football, but also sharing what he's learned after a scandal involving an escort service went public. hugh says through it all, he's been shown nothing but forgiveness by those who know him best. it's been amazing. there have been people who would proabably want to see me go away, i haven't had a single friend who knows me who's abonded me and ive had others come out of the woodwork like jason romano,and ocoaches who know me for who i am and who i want to be and are willing to help us continue to get there freeze would like to get back into coaching, when i asked him about bama's offense this year, he said he doesn't see anyone stopping them.