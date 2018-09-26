Speech to Text for Company has multiple OSHA complaints

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31 learned - the company that owns the chemical plant in arab where a man died in an explosion today - umicore - has 21 "occupational safety and health administration" violations in the last eight years... waay 31's kody fisher is doing some digging to find out more about the company - and the plant where the incident happened... kody fisher "according to the arab fire department, the man was working on a newly constructed part of the plant just beyond those buildings when the explosion happened." the man was working on a big tank that used to hold sulfuric acid... but it was empty at the time of the explosion... according to the umicore website... the plant deals with different chemicals... and heavy metals used in different types of manufacturing... they also have several locations throughout the country and the world... according to the department of labor website... nine different locations in the united states have had osha investigations opened against them... two of the locations closed down before the investigation could be completed... but six total locations had osha violations that led to fines... none of the locations were the umicore plant in arab... at the scene of the incident there were several hubbard and drake marked trucks... they are a general contractor out of decatur... waay 31 called their corporate office to see if their company was involved in the incident in some way... but they were closed... they have one documented osha investigation... but that did not result in a fine... kody fisher " we're going to continue to do some digging to find out exactly what happened here today and as soon we get that information we'll let you know. reporting in arab, kody fisher, waay 31 news." the marshall county coroner told waay 31 they may release the name of the man who died in the explosion tomorrow... but they say the open investigation into his