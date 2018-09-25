Speech to Text for 2nd chance shelter dog

new at five -- a dog, dumped on the side of the road - is ready to find a lovinghome. this is tawanda. in july she and another dog were dumped on highway 168 in boaz. the pair chased after the car that left them behind. the other dog ended up getting hit by another car and died. second chance shelter found tawanda and after days of trying to catch her they were finally successful. waay31'srodneya ross visited the shelter today to learn more about tawanda's story and her search for a new home. i spent time at 2nd chance shelter where i met tawanda. the it is illegal to dump an animal in the state of alabama. if you are caught doing that you could face a class b misdemeanor which is punishable by up to six months of jail and a