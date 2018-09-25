Speech to Text for Decatur Hopes to Add 2 Fire Stations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

october first. new at five with the help of the city... decatur fire and rescue hopes to add two new fire stations to help reduce response times in certain areas. take a look at your screen... fire and rescue would like to add a fire station near the new austin high school as well as one near calhoun community college close to the i-565 corridor. waay31's steven dilsizian is live in decatur after learning more about the possibility of new stations. nationally -- the average time people have to wait for emergency help is about 8 minutes... according to reuters -- last year about 10-percent of patients waited for almost 30 minutes for help to arrive - and in rural areas patients on average wait 14 minutes... that means bystanders should be prepared to give first aid until responders arrive