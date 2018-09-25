Speech to Text for National Voter Registration Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening... today is national voter registration day... athens state university is pushing for more college students to register to vote. waay 31's brittany collins stopped by the school to learn about the turnout. dan, so far only one student registered to vote today...volunteers told me this isn't a bad thing because 60 students came to the table but they are all already registered voters. pkg sawyer--i'm getting to the age where i'm more concerned about what's going on... aaron sawyer is a student at athens state university ... he registered to vote for the first time today...he told me before, he never considered himself a 'responsible voter." sawyer--we don't typically consider ourselves political. i think it's good to sometimes be checked and asked, what do you know about voting? have you tried it? have you registered? sandy smith with the limestone county board of registrars office told me in 2016 21 students registered to vote at athens state. she said voter registration drives are happening more at the college and high schools so younger people can register to vote. smith--a lot of the teachers are promoting it. children and high school students are interested in our future. they know they are the future rulers of this country. smith said another reason for a large voter registration turnout at the college is because of the governor's race and the limestone county sheriff's race. sawyer plans on doing his research before casting his vote for the first time on november 6th ssawyer--i have to do my research now. i don't want to be an uninformed voter. look live october 22nd is the last day to register to vote for the november 6th election. as of friday afternoon there are now 61 thousand 133 limestone county registered voters. this is a dramatic increase from last