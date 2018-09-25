Clear

Decatur Elementary School Gets Wellness Grant

School gets $10,000 wellness grant to be used for exercise equipment and health education to improve the health of its students.

Posted: Tue Sep 25 16:57:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 16:57:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Dave Keller

new at four... a decatur elementary school is concidering adding new exercise equipment and a health and wellness program after receiving a 10 thousand dollar grant. banks-caddell elementary school is the largest elementary school in decatur city schools with over four hundred students. but the school wanted to do more to keep the students active and fight childhood obesity. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live there now and steven... what are some of these additions the school is planning on?
