Speech to Text for Decatur Elementary School Gets Wellness Grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four... a decatur elementary school is concidering adding new exercise equipment and a health and wellness program after receiving a 10 thousand dollar grant. banks-caddell elementary school is the largest elementary school in decatur city schools with over four hundred students. but the school wanted to do more to keep the students active and fight childhood obesity. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live there now and steven... what are some of these additions the school is planning on?