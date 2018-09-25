Clear

Fire of Historic Home in the Shoals Could Be Restored

President of Mars Hill discusses options regarding the historic Larimore Home in Florence to be restored or rebuild if it cannot be restored.

newscast. new details... the state fire marshal's office is still trying to figure out what caused a historic home to catch fire more than two months ago. the larimore house from the late 1800's caught fire in july. florence fire investigators told waay 31 at the time the fire looked suspicious. that's why they called in the state. but as of right now -there is no word on what caused the fire. the home is located on the campus of mars hill bible school in florence and on the national register of historic places. that's where waay31's breken terry is live with the options to save the larimore house, breken?
