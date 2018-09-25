Speech to Text for Manhunt for Possible Huntsville Murder Suspect

breaking news into the waay 31 newsroom within the last half hour... the clarke county, alabama sheriff's office is searching for this teenager -- x'zavier scott -- in connection to a huntsville murder! authorities said they got a 9-1-1 call from a woman saying she was kidnapped -- and that her kidnapper had killed a woman in huntsville and dumped her body! they said he's driving a silver or gold nissan sentra with the tag number you see on your screen! just over 24 hours ago -- huntsville police asked for information to help find the same vehicle, saying they believe it belonged to tiffany kelley -- the woman police say was stabbed to death before her body was dumped on green cove road... this afternoon - tiffany kelley's family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward about what might have led to her murder. patches ford, victim's aunt, "she was loved by all of us and she loved life and she did not deserve this." i'm dan shaffer. demetria mcclenton is off tonight. huntsville police told us - kelley was last seen alive at the dollar general on south memorial parkway around 8:30 saturday night. her body was dumped about a half mile away on green cove road. this afternoon - waay 31's sydney martin is live at the huntsville police department after learning from kelley's family that her body was dumped right in front of her neighborhood. dan, demetria---tiffan y kelley's family told me they're looking for answers as to what happened to a young mother of two boys. take a look at kelley's car that police think was stolen....and hasn't been found. tonight investigator's are looking for a nissian sentra like the one on your screen that is silver or gold. that license plate number is 4-7-y-c-7-8-4. if you know any information about where that car is---or believe you saw something on saturday night contact huntsville police. live in hsv sm waay 31 news. once again - police in huntsville are still searching for tiffany kelley's car. it's a 2006 nissan sentra - like the one you see here - the alabama tag number is on your screen. if you have any information call huntsville