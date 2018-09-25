Speech to Text for Pharmacist gag clauses

tonight - a waay 31 i-team investigation exposes a practice that results in some of you having to pay too much for your prescriptions when you use your insurance. many pharmacists in alabama insist they want to be able to tell you when - paying cash is cheaper than your insurance co-pay. they blame third- party administrators who insurance companies hire to negotiate with pharmacies. you may not even realize you have a pharmacy benefit manager - also known as a p-b-m - but they're widespread and powerful. waay31's greg privett reveals the costly reason why p- b-m contracts can keep pharmacists from telling you the whole story. <<nats >tommy and martha sharp depend on their prescription drugs. these drugs are a critical part of the sharps' everyday lives. <martha sharp 18-52-41 >"it's kept me on track as far as health issues. my husband as well. he's just suffered a stroke. and very important for him." martha trusts the folks at her pharmacy . with her life. <martha sharp 18-54-07 >"there is a lot of trust. almost like family sometimes. you know." this trusting patient was astonished to hear what's happening in alabama. pharmacists can be required to keep secrets from patients like the sharps. valuable information that could save patients money. <martha 18-53-35 >"are you surprised to hear that?" "i am. i am. i always thought i was getting the best deal." <arthur orr 15-21-33 > "the pharmacy shouldn't have their hands tied to tell the customer what's best for the customer when it comes to the price of their drugs." senator arthur orr says he wants you to get the best possible price on your prescriptions. that might be at odds with pharmacy benefit managers. insurance companies hire pbms to dictate terms . including co-pays. trouble is . the co-pay may be more than you have to pay. the senator wants to stop pbms from forcing pharmacists to keep quiet . when paying cash is cheaper than your co-pay. <arthur orr 15-22-35 >"they want to be able to tell their customer that there is a lower price alternative if they don't use their insurance card and that it could cost them much less if they just paid the over-the-counter price for that particular drug." <bob giles 18-48-39 > "we could in effect sell it to you at a lower price. we are restricted and can't really tell the patient that." bob giles is the government affairs director for the alabama pharmacy association. he explained: pharmacists worry about the growing power of pbms. the cato institue calculates . pbms now control prescription benefits of at least 266 million americans. giles says he's seen pbms control up to 98 percent of a pharmacy's prescription business. pbms can basically tell pharmacists to take or leave it. <bob giles 18-49-18 > the contracts that we're required to sign as pharmacists. and pharmacies do this every day in order to accept your insurance." greg privett "the contracts -- complete with pharmacist gag clauses -- could cost you big money. for example, your co-pay may require you to pay up 50 dollars for a prescription. but, the cash price for the drug may be just ten dollars. that means you paid an extra 40 dollars profit for a pharmacy benefit manager." <bob giles 18-50-30 > "it's not good for anyone. the only thing that the gag clauses are in there for are to prevent transparency in the pbm marketplace. they're the ones that are profiting the most right now. and they don't want you to know how much money they're making." giles told waay 31 . regulating pbms and being transparent with patients is now the top priority of the alabama pharmacy association. <bob giles 18-50-08 > "i can tell a cash-paying customer almost anything. if you have insurance, you're dictated by the pbm contract what we can and cannot disclose to you." <arthur orr 15-21-33 > "i've got a bill ready. and i'll be ready the first day of the legislative session in march." senator orr says he typically prefers a free market solution. but, for the problem of pharmacy gag clauses . lawmakers may have the only cure. <arthur orr 15-22-35 >"i think that's the way we're going to have to go to get the customer the true market price for those drugs that they need and rely on." martha sharp says senator orr's law . can't come soon enough. <martha sharp 18-55-23 >"that would be great. that would be great especially as you can see we use a lot of prescription drugs to benefit our health. and it would definitely save us money greg privett . waay 31 news.> senator orr says he's getting bi-partisan support for a bill to outlaw the pharmacist gag clauses in alabama. the national community pharmacists association is also working to end gag clauses. it supports federal legislation in