Speech to Text for Sisk interviewing over fall break

prizes... the limestone county school superintendent is considering a new job in tennessee. in a written statement - tom sisk told the district and its parents that he is a candidate for director of schools in hawkins county. waay 31's brittany collins spent the day in limestone county and learned more about this new possible position. i reached out and spoke to many limestone county parents. they said it's too early to really form an opinion since sisk is just one of six candidates right now. but over the past year and a half, there's been plenty of controversy in limestone county schools. take vo in july the limestone county naacp wanted sisk to resign... because he placed then tanner high school principal louis gordon on leave.the board eventually fired gordon and because he was in his first year, the district didn't need to give cause. the naacp believes firing gordon was based on race. there were also complaints when sisk recommended the school board hire his daughter as a special education teacher --less than two weeks after 29 limestone county teachers were laid off. since sisk would only issue a written statement, we don't know if any of that played a role in his decision to look for another job. in that statement he called the superintendents job humbling.he also mentioned several limestone county teachers and administrators have left for jobs in tennessee. look live sisk's been on the job for 7 years.he interviews in hawkins county over fall break.