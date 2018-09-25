Speech to Text for Overcrowded Jails

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the case.. lauderdale county sheriff rick singleton wants to form a community task force to help figure out the county jail's overcrowding problem ... waay 31's sarah singleterry is live to explain the depth of the problem and possible solutions just this weekend four fights broke out in the lauderdale county detention center because of cramped conditions ... sheriff singleton told us his county either needs a new jail or some sort of solution to this overcrowding problem ... right now the lauderdale county detention center is 100 inmates over capacity ... a possible solution could be a hike in property taxes to pay for a new 35 million dollar jail ... but singleton said he wants to explore all options through a task force ... once this task force is formed ... they'll have meetings to come up with different plans to fix the problem ... live in hsv ss waay