Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's alyssa martin this morning we are following reports saying doctor tom sisk, the superintendent of limestone county schools is considering a job leading the school district in hawkins county tennessee. that is according to the news courier. hawkins county is north east of knoxville- near the kentucky state line. i have reached out to a spokeswoman for the district for a comment, im waiting back to hear but will keep you updated as we work to learn more information. city attorneys filed a motion asking a judge to reject a recent motion from the district attorney.if approved, it prevents the d-a from accessing officer william darby's incident review hearing, which could possibly uses in his murder trial. darby is accused of shooting a possibly suicidal man jeffery parker back in april. the city says the review hearing has protections like the 5th amendment which prevent a person from incriminating themselves. the d-a however, feels differently. a judge will rule on the motion on friday. sarah? the lauderdale county sheriff wants to form a task force to address the jail's overcrowding ... sheriff singleton told us the lauderdale county detention center is 100 inmates over capacity ... singleton said the county may need a new jail entirely ... bill this morning police in huntsville are searching for a car they believe is connected to a homicide investigation. they're looking for a 2006 nissan sentra-- like the one you see here-- with the tag number you also see on your screen. police believe the person of interest in this case stole it from tiffany kelly-- after they dumped her body. this morning, the family of a tuscumbia man is mourning the death of their loved one. state troopers say 80-year old claude berry died after being thrown from his truck after being t-boned. the wreck happened at the intersection of gargis lane and alabama 20.. this morning waay 31 is pressing madison county to find out if and when they plan to replace older trash trucks after one caught fire on the side of the road. this is the second garbage truck fire in the last couple of months. the driver wasn't hurt. we learned many of these trucks are nearly a decade old. fayetteville schools received a 50,000 dollar grant from the state of tennessee. officials will install new shatterproof windows, security cameras and more. all of the security changes could be complete by january. there is a housing shortage at alabama a&m this year, the result of record enrollment. we learned the school just opened a nearly 600 bed dorm, but another dorm is undergoing renovations. 200 additional beds will be available once the renovations are complete. happening today...the kickoff of the annual wreaths for veterans campaign in huntsville. the workshop starts at 9:30 at the u.s. veterans memorial museum on airport road. volunteers make new wreaths to replace old ones for tombstones of veterans at local cemeteries. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door.