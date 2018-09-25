Speech to Text for Weather Tuesday Morning Update

here is a live look of downtown huntsville. you can see the over cast and grey clouds taking over the sky. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? a smattering of showers across the valley this morning will transitions into widespread scattered showers with a handful of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.rain chances increase to 50% later today, then to 60% overnight.temp eratures will still run above average with a high reaching the mid 80s. as a cold front slowly moves through tonight into wednesday, widespread rain and storms continue.rain chances for wednesday rise to 70% and rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches for many locations.temp eratures only hit the lower 80s both wednesday and thursday behind the front.