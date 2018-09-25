Speech to Text for Falling short on E-Verify

tonight . a waay 31 i-team investigation looks into an effort to stop alabama businesses -- from hiring illegal immigrants. right now . state law requires all employers to use e-verify. but, many of those companies are ignoring the law. waay 31's greg privett uncovers why alabama is falling short - and what one state senator wants to do about it. <<nats > jeffrey dean has worked in the home building industry for more than a quarter century. <nats > here at the reserve at lake guntersville . dean's helping build high- dollar homes with picture- perfect views. but, dean says there's something wrong with the picture when it comes to his pay. and it's been that way for decades. <jeffrey dean 14-47-32 >"my wages have been down for years." <nats > dean blames illegal immigrant labor for holding down construction wages in alabama. <jeffrey dean 14-45-00 > "i sent letters to the governor of alabama several times complaining about it. i know wages are down. and sometimes you have to go a little bit further to find decent money." <arthur orr 14-22-12 > "why are we not vetting people to make sure they're able, legally, to work in this state." senator arthur orr is investigating why some businesses in alabama fail to comply with e-verify. already . state law requires all employers to use the federal database. it checks whether a job applicant is legally living in the u.s. . and okay for an employer to hire. <14-24-11 >"so, we need to make sure that every person here is legally eligible to work as opposed to those that are here illegally and taking jobs from american citizens." senator orr requested this research from the state legislative services agency .. about e-verify use in alabama. the report concludes alabama's e-verify compliance is at only 60 percent . compared to 94 percent in georgia. alabama's not alone. according to the pew research center . most state's requiring e- verify have compliance rates in the same range as alabama's. 50 percent .to two-thirds. georgia's high-compliance of 94 percent is unusual. senator orr told waay 31 . e-verify laws are relatively new territory. and time has proven alabama needs to be more proactive . like georgia. <arthur orr 14-23-31 > "i'm going to look at a bill to see if we could bring that to alabama -- that same system would get our compliance rate up from sixty-plus percent to ninety-plus percent like they have in georgia." greg- "this research shows a big gap between e- verify compliance rates in georgia and alabama. we talked with management at businesses who are following alabama law. they tell us e- verify is a big benefit for the state and workers." <nats > in hartselle . <nats >claborn manufacturing company builds security doors, windows and other products . for jails and prisons. <nats > <19-48-47 > "we feel like it's beneficial for several reasons." chief operations officer stephen claborn sizes up e-verify as fast . efficient and easy to use. <19-51-09 > "we don't feel like it's a burden. we feel like we're doing our duty. but, we also think that's it's fair that we all use it. " he sees no reason why an alabama business would not use e-verify. <19-52-00 > "it discourages illegal immigration, number one. number two, we feel like it helps protect the american worker against companies that might want to pay sub- standard wages. and ultimately, it decreases the burden of the american taxpayer." claborn supports making alabama's e- verify law stronger. <19-52-23 > "and i think we should all be using it." across the state line . georgia requires businesses to prove they're using e-verify . or else they don't get a business license. that's on the front-end of the process. in alabama, it takes a complaint to the attorney general to begin a process that puts business licenses at risk. that's on the back end. senator orr says alabama might need to follow georgia's lead. <arthur orr 14-26-32 >"so, it's something i think we can up our participation level here in alabama using the best practices that they have discovered over in georgia." jeffrey dean says that could level the playing field . and make sure his co-workers are here legally. <jeffrey dean 14-48-20 >"i don't mind if they come here. but, i do mind if they come here and don't make a happy home for everybody." reporting in guntersville, decatur and hartselle . greg privett . waay 31 news. > senator orr told us he's continuing to investigate issues that might be holding down compliance with e-verify in alabama.