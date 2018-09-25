Speech to Text for Overcrowding in county jails

the lauderdale county sheriff -- says a community task force needs to be formed -- to fix the county's jail overcrowding problem. waay31s breken terry shows us how this isn't just an issue in the shoals, breken? look live: the lauderdale county sheriff tellsme he and other north alabama sheriffs all have the same problem: jail overcrowding. just this weekend four fights broke out at the lauderdale co detention center because of cramped conditions. lauderdale county sheriff rick singleton addressed commissioners telling them they are 100 inmates over capacity. the same struggles madison county sheriff blake dorning told madison commissioners a month ago. singleton- it's not going to get any better. the prison reform act is one of the contributing factors. the prison reform act keeps low level offenders out of alabama prisons but leaves them in the county jails. singleton told the commission they need a new jail or a solution to ease the overcrowding. parker-we are well aware of the problem and we are gonna deal with it one way or the other that's the bottom line like the sheriff said. singleton said possibly raising property taxes could fund a new 35 million dollar jail. but singleton also told the commission he wants to form a task force with citizens to explore all options. singleton-for two reasons one to make them aware of what were dealing and two to get their input on a solution. citizens at the commission meeting told us they know a new jail is needed. doug harper- it is a given fact that we have got to do that. it's gonna cost but we've got to bite the bullet and do it. look live tag: the sheriff tells me once the task force is formed they will have a series of meetings to come up with different plans to fix the jail overcrowding problem. the madison county sheriff asked madison county commissioners -- for an additional four million dollars in his annual budget. that's to hire more corrections deputies -- because of the overcrowding problem. madison county said they don't have