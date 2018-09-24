Speech to Text for Garbage truck fire

meals a day on only $1.75. tonight -- a road in madison county is open again after a garbage truck caught on fire! take a look at this! waay 31 reporters were on the scene shortly after the fire started on maysville road... the driver was able to get out of the truck safely... he said he noticed a weird smell and pulled over... that's when he saw how big the fire was! this is the second madison county garbage truck to catch fire in the last 2 months! in early august -- a truck caught on fire in toney. now -- the county has tobuy more trucks. waay 31's rodneya ross is in madison county where that fire occurred . she has more details on what may havelikely caused that fire... and the new trucks proposed by the county. rodneya? the driver didn't want to go on camera but told waay 31 he heard crackling noises and escaped from the passenger door before the flames erupted. take pkg sot: green "we heard a big boom. so i instantly opened up my front door and seen that the garbage truck was on fire." vo: this was the scene kenneth green described saw and heard monday morning. luckily, the driver made it out with no injuries. i talked to the director of sanitation for madison county who said someone's trash is most likely to blame for the fire. sot: boles "it appears that something in the hopper caught on fire. it could possibly been chemicals, ashes, anything, but that's about what happened." vo: this is actually the second garbage truck to catch fire in the last month. a truck also caught fire in august -- but boles told me that was an issue with the truck itself. sot: boles "that was a hydraulic leak that had happened on the engine." vo: either way, the madison county commission is looking to purchase new garbage trucks. boles told me the truck that caught fire in august was eight years old -- as are many in the fleet. green told me he thinks it's time for the county to invest in new trucks. sot: green "even if it was something that someone threw away that probably shouldn't have been in the trash, at the same time the trucks that we have out here are old." i reached out to the district two county commissioner who is the liasion for the sanitation department to get more information about the purchase of new garbage trucks, but i am still waiting to hear back. reporting live in madison county, rr,