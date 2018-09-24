Speech to Text for Huntsville Crime Increases

huntsville is inching closer to a record nobody wants to break. police are investigating five homicides from this weekend. officers say that brings the total to 26 for the year. and it's still september! according to the department, that's one less than the yearly record. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the departments criminal investigation center with what police say could be to blame. dan, demetria--- one of the first things police point to is the city's growing population.whe n a city grows, the amount of crime usually grows along with it. but that doesn't tell the whole story. lauderdale road, triana boulevard, whitestone drive and green cove road.those are the locations of the years 23rd, 24th, 25th and 26th homicides of the years. those aren't just numbers.they're mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and friends. chris newlin, national children's advocacy center "any type of crime that's going up we should all be concerned. it's an unfortunate and sad commentary on our society if we are having more violent crime than we used to." chris newlin is with the national children's advocacy center.he's concerned because crimes such as the double homicide on triana happened in front of small children. i spent the day trying to ask the mayor and police chief about the city's crime rate.i never got an email or call back even though i started at 10 this morning. along with wanting to know what police are doing about the spike in homicides, i wanted to know what year had the most. but nobody with the department could answer that question.the best answer i got was 2009 or 2013.and according to numbers reporter by the fbi, huntsville hasn't hit 27 homicides since it started publishing stats in 1995. earlier this month, the mayor released his plans for next year's budget.it focused on better roads and other projects. but did not highlight any extra money to help keep you safe. police do want your help though.today, they called the media together to let us know it needs your help solving the murder on green cove road. while refusing to answer questions about any of the other crimes this weekend. in august---huntsvil le police announced it's testing gunshot detectors and surveillance cameras on three north huntsville streets. but two of this weekend's murders happened in south huntsville and the other two in west huntsville. with neither the chief or mayor willing to talk about the spike in homicides, there's no answer as to how the city is addressing the problem. live in hsv sm waay 31 news. at a news conference today - huntsville police asked for the public's assistance to help solve the 5-th murder that happened over the weekend. police are looking for the victim's nissan sentra - similar to the one on your screen. it is silver or gold. the alabama license plate number is 4-7-y c-7-8-4. police believe tiffany kelley was stabbed to death before being left in