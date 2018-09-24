Speech to Text for New Flu Vaccine Options Being Tested

new at 6... with flu season almost here... researchers are looking into new strategies for both prevention and treatment of the contagious virus. waay31's steven dilsizian learned more about a potential new vaccine to prevent the flu and a new treatment option for those who may get it. lauren reed is a mother of two... and wishes there was one shot that would protect all of us from all flu strains. take sot: lauren reed - parent "i would dramatically prefer one shot than the disruption of getting sick." and thats exactly what researchers are working toward... a universal flu vaccine... that protects and attacks all strains of the virus. deborah fuller is creating a gene gun... a new device to inject genetically engineered dna into your skin cells... in an effort to make the cells resistant to all strains of the flu. take sot: deborah fuller, phd - university of washington department of microbiology. "we put the dna encoded on small one-micron size gold particles, and those gold particles are accelerated by a gene gun at high velocity, and then transferred into the cells of the skin." fuller says it could take ten years until the gene gun and the universal vaccine are available to the public... but this season... if you do get the flu... a new treatment could be on the way. take standup: researchers are studying a new anti-viral drug called baloxavir...that has shown just one dose can reduce flu-like symptoms. take sot: dr. ali hassoun -infectious disease specialist at huntsville hospital "the difference is giving one dose in compare to what we used to give 5 days course tamiflu for example" in june... the fda decided to consider this drug for priority review because of its potential to impact victims of the flu.... and a decision to make it available to the public is expected in december. the price for the drug has not been announced but because it is brand new... it could come with a hefty price tag. take sot: dr. ali hassoun -infectious disease specialist at huntsville hospital "my experience...in general with all new medication...usually when it comes...it comes to be very very expensive" in huntsville... steven dilsizian...waay31 news. if approved... baloxivir would be the first flu treatment that attacks the virus in a new way in almost 20 years. the drug was created in japan and