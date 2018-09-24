Speech to Text for Lauderdale Co. Jail Issues

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening right now, the lauderdale county sheriff is telling county commissioners -- about overcrowding at the detention center. i'm demetria mcclenton. i'm dan shaffer. waay31'sbreken terry joins us live from the lauderdale county commission meeting. breken, what did the sheriff tell the commissioners? the sheriff just told them they have 306 inmates at the detnetion center, that's almost 100 people over capacity.