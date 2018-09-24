Clear
Lauderdale Co. Jail Issues

Sheriff confronts the county commission regarding a play to ease jail overcrowding.

happening right now, the lauderdale county sheriff is telling county commissioners -- about overcrowding at the detention center. i'm demetria mcclenton. i'm dan shaffer. waay31'sbreken terry joins us live from the lauderdale county commission meeting. breken, what did the sheriff tell the commissioners? the sheriff just told them they have 306 inmates at the detnetion center, that's almost 100 people over capacity.
