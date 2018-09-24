Speech to Text for SK IN STUDIO

new information... bill cosby is back in court for day 1 of his 2-day sentencing hearing. the disgraced entertainer faces up to 30 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman more than 14 years ago. bill cosby's sentencing hearing beginning with a debate over whether the court could designate the comedian -- a "sexually violent predator" - a "scarlet letter" his attorneys argue -- calling the law unconstitutiona l. the designation would make cosby subject to mandatory lifetime counseling and community notification of his whereabouts. gloria allred sot: "is he a sexually violent predator? pennsylvania's sex offender board has found that he is." attorney gloria allred -- representing some of the more than 60 women accusing cosby of sexual misconduct -- siding with prosecutors. gloria allred sot: "mr cosby should not be treated differently because he is a celebrity." the now 81-year-old former comedian was convicted in april of 3 felony counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting andrea constand in his home in 2004. cosby has always maintained any sexual encounters with constand and other women were consensual. some of his accusers -- also in court hoping to make impact statments. chelan lasha sot: " he ruined my life at 17 years old whatever the judge's decision, it will come without a statement from cosby. we learned from his attorneys today, cosby will not be speaking and no one else will be testifying on his behalf either. reporting live in studio, scottie kay waay 31 news