Speech to Text for Security Changes Coming to Schools

new at 4... shatterproof windows are just one of many new additions coming to fayetteville city schools as part of a school safety grant from the state. ralph askins elementary school... along with fayetteville middle and fayetteville high.. will see plenty of security changes.. all of which will be put in place during this school year. waay31's steven dilsizian is at fayetteville high school. steven... what other additions could be coming this school year? dan... demetria... i talked with the fayetteville city schools superintendent today and she tells me sro's are expected to be coming to this high school as well as fayetteville middle school and elementary school... she also tells me school entrances will see a big change. jones "no one comes to a school hoping to teach children and better their community thinking today's the day that the worst case scenario's going to happen to us... but it does to some people" every day... eric jones does his very best to keep the students at fayetteville high school safe... but with numerous cases of schools being attacked... jones wants to up the security at this school. eric jones - fayetteville high school principal "there's been a trend where children are sought out in these situations..." fayetteville city schools received a school safety and security grant from the state of tennessee totaling over 50 thousand dollars. im told that money is going toward multiple security changes... including cameras and a two-way intercom at the entrance of the school to monitor who comes in and out... a panic alarm in the principal's office... and shatterproof windows... ron perrin is overseeing the security changes and says these windows are a big change in school security. ron perrin - fayetteville city schools "when they shoot this glass...with this laminent... it will only leave a small bullet hole and there will be no entry that way because it wont shatter" i received the financial breakdown of these changes... the security laminated windows will cost over 20 thousand dollars for the three schools and the new surveillance at the entrances will cost almost 23 thousand dollars. perrin also tells me there will be two school resource officers coming to the school system. one will be shared by the high school and middle school... while the other will be stationed at the elementary school. ron perrin - fayetteville city schools "we are going to treat all of our kids whether 4 years old or 18 years old... you know... all the same, that's what we're planning on doing" with these additions... jones feels his school is much more prepared in case of an emergency. jones "we want for that never to happen... but if it does, we want to make sure that we've done our best to prevent the worst case scenario from being any worse than it possibly could be" faytteville city schools tell me they will start installing the windows within the next two weeks and all of the security changes should be completed by january. live in fayetteville... steven dilsizian...waay31