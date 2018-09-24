Speech to Text for Bodies found in Triana

north huntsville. shawntia jackson and dajuan hardy-sellers were found dead inside their mobile home on triana boulevard on wednesday. the bodies were identified earlier today after an autopsy. police say a child wandered from the home and asked neighbors for help. the cause of death is still not known. police have not released information on a possible suspect.