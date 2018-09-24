Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Bodies found in Triana

Bodies found in Triana

Posted: Mon Sep 24 15:43:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 15:43:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Bodies found in Triana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

north huntsville. shawntia jackson and dajuan hardy-sellers were found dead inside their mobile home on triana boulevard on wednesday. the bodies were identified earlier today after an autopsy. police say a child wandered from the home and asked neighbors for help. the cause of death is still not known. police have not released information on a possible suspect.
Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events