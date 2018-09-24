Speech to Text for HPD Searching for Car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. kelley is one of five people killed in the city this weekend. let's get straight to waay 31's sydney martin live outside police headquarters where she just finished asking police about the murders. dan, demetria--right now huntsville police told us they are looking for two person's of interest that they've seen talk with tiffany kelley before she died at a dollar general off green cove road. right now police can't tell if they're looking for men or women.. but believe if they found kelley's car it will have info that could lead to who's responsible. here's what we know right now: the body was dumped in the road around 8 thirty saturday night. police sa she was stabbed to death... but originally the person who called 9-1-1 thought she was hit by a car because her body was dumped in the middle of the road. take a listen to what the sergeant in charge of criminal investigation had to say about where investgators believe kelly was headed. "we're pretty sure it happened in the turn lane of green cove road. she lived right across the street. so we are pretty sure it happened when she turned into her neighborhood." here's another look at tiffany kelley's car that police think the two people stole... they're looking for a nissian sentra like the one on your screen that is silver or gold. that license plate number is 4-7-y-c-7-8-4. f you have any information because you were n the area when the crime occurred.or have seen the car. call police. live in hsv sm waay 31