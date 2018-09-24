Speech to Text for Neighbors react to barricaded event

out...in a safe manner" you're taking a look at exclusive video of a man barricading himself in a home on marline lane in south huntsville. daniel mcauley is now in the madison county jail and has been charged with "fugitive for justice." mcauley is wanted for charges in nebraska and kansas...one of those charges if for a felony assault. thanks for watching. i'm greg privett. and i'm marylee melendez. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with neighbors who witnessed the scary scene first hand and joins us live with their reaction. right now it's a quiet afternoon...after a hectic night yesterday...neighbors i spoke with tell me they are glad it's over and thankful no one got hurt. "he was trying to get this lady to leave. he said get out of here. get out of here. get out of here. he threw a rock and it hit her suv and she drove away slowly." when l.d gale took her late afternoon run...she saw her neighbors down the street arguing...gale noticed when the woman drove back, she was trying to get in the house. the man would barely crack the door...just a little but so i could see him. he kept yelling again to get out of here. gale was out having dinner with her family...when she came back, the roads were blocked off...and she saw police officers... the swat team...and the k9 team... this was very real and very scary. we didn't know if bullets were going to be flying. huntsville police told waay 31 there was a domestic dispute at the home...the woman who lives here was taken hostage but got out okay. gale said she still can't believe this happened because the neighbors involved seemed quiet. i had no idea he had these warrants in these other states. very very surprised. i'm still waiting to hear from back huntsville police officials on what will happen next to daniel mcauley--includi ng whether or not he will be extradited to face his additional felony charges. reporting live in huntsville brittany collins waay 31