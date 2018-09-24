News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Officer Charged With Murder
State Parks
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch
View Alerts
The Healthy WAAY: Alzeheimer's and Eye Disease
How age-related eye conditions could help one detect Alzheimer's Disease early
Posted: Mon Sep 24 10:28:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 10:28:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85°
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Florence
Scattered Clouds
85°
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
81°
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Decatur
Broken Clouds
85°
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
81°
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville Police identify victims in double homicide
Two people found dead in Huntsville
Teen charged in Huntsville homicide investigation
Two people found dead in a mobile home on Triana Boulevard
Body found inside south Huntsville home
Crews battle house fire in Limestone County
Two women arrested for armed robbery In Decatur supermarket parking lot
Body found in Guntersville identified as missing woman.
Neighbors react to man barricading himself in woman's home
Professional musician teaching at Calhoun Community College
Community Events