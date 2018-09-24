Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

BODY FOUND INSIDE SOUTH HUNTSVILLE HOME

A death investigation is underway at a home on Lauderdale Road in south Huntsville.

Posted: Sun Sep 23 21:13:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 23 21:13:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

Speech to Text for BODY FOUND INSIDE SOUTH HUNTSVILLE HOME

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

so close to their homes. the murder case is centered on lauderdale road. that's in southwest huntsville .... south of martin road and not far off the parkway. marjorie cappello is in jail tonight after police went to thehome yesterday following leads in a missing persons case. thanks for watching at ten. i'm greg privett. i'm marylee melendez. that missing person case turned into a death investigation once they found jim cappello's body inside. waay31's sierra phillips is live right now ... after talking with people in the neighborhood about the murder on their street. sierra. marylee and greg, i spent most of the day knocking on doors and talking with neighbors here on lauderdale road. tonight the yellow police tape may be gone. but some people on this quiet street are still reeling from finding out their neighbor has been charged with murder no one wanted to talk on camera. off-camera, though, some people told me the cappellos kept to themselves. they were quiet. sometimes they would see jim cappello mow the lawn or play outside with his daughter. all the people i asked told me they were completely shocked when they heard marjorie cappello was charged for her husband's murder. now tonight- marjorie cappello is in jail -police told there is no bond set. reporting live in hsv sp waay31 news. we are still waiting on the official cause
Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events