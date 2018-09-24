Speech to Text for BODY FOUND INSIDE SOUTH HUNTSVILLE HOME

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

so close to their homes. the murder case is centered on lauderdale road. that's in southwest huntsville .... south of martin road and not far off the parkway. marjorie cappello is in jail tonight after police went to thehome yesterday following leads in a missing persons case. thanks for watching at ten. i'm greg privett. i'm marylee melendez. that missing person case turned into a death investigation once they found jim cappello's body inside. waay31's sierra phillips is live right now ... after talking with people in the neighborhood about the murder on their street. sierra. marylee and greg, i spent most of the day knocking on doors and talking with neighbors here on lauderdale road. tonight the yellow police tape may be gone. but some people on this quiet street are still reeling from finding out their neighbor has been charged with murder no one wanted to talk on camera. off-camera, though, some people told me the cappellos kept to themselves. they were quiet. sometimes they would see jim cappello mow the lawn or play outside with his daughter. all the people i asked told me they were completely shocked when they heard marjorie cappello was charged for her husband's murder. now tonight- marjorie cappello is in jail -police told there is no bond set. reporting live in hsv sp waay31 news. we are still waiting on the official cause