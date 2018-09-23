Speech to Text for BODY FOUND INSIDE SOUTH HUNTSVILLE HOME

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first brought you at six. in the last two hours ... police have confirmed the body they found inside a huntsville home was jim cappello. his wife ... marjorie capello ... has been charged with his murder. the murder happened at the couple's home on lauderdale road in south huntsville. waay31s sierra phillips was on the scene all day where she spoke with friends and family of the victim. now i'm here at the home on lauderdale where it is now confirmed the victim's wife has been charged with murder she is in jail tonight after police came to this home and found cappellos body police say family and friends reached out to them concerned about cappello thursday they came out to the home for the second time earlier today thats when the now suspect resisted letting police into her home-- and police got a search warrant mrs cappello went in for voluntary questioning and that's when police found the body of mr cappello mrs cappello was officially charged with murder just a few hours ago. in hsv sp waay31 news logomarylee adams / anchor/reporter o: 256-533-8528 / c: 256-651-4615 madams@waaytv.com facebookicontwittericonwaay- tv office: 256-533-3131 / fax: 256- 536-8182 1000 monte sano blvd huntsville, al 35801 waaytv.com from: sierra phillips sent: saturday, september 22, 2018 8:32 pm to: waay news team subject: 10pm ll lauderdale rd death sp new at 10- new information on the death investigation we told you about at 6 on lauderdale road in huntsville in the last 2 hours police have confirmed the body