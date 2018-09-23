Clear

FUGITIVE BARRICADED INSIDE HOME NOW IN CUSTODY

Huntsville police have arrested a fugitive who barricaded himself inside a woman's home

Posted: Sat Sep 22 21:32:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 22 21:32:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

Speech to Text for FUGITIVE BARRICADED INSIDE HOME NOW IN CUSTODY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we start tonight with breaking news huntsville police have arrested a fugitive wanted for two felony charges, after he barricaded himself inside a home. thanks for joining us, i'm marylee melendez. i'm greg privett. the fugitive ... daniel mcauley ... barricaded himself inside a home on marline lane in south huntsville. waay 31's sierra phillips is live there right now with more on the standoff, sierra.
