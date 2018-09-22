Speech to Text for Rain Tracks into the Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a neighboring city inquebec. kate ... may be the first day of fall. but it was a real scorcher. a stalled out front just to our northwest is keeping showers and a few storms in the forecast for the next several days.sunday will be no different.in fact, a few showers linger through the overnight hours and become a bit more numerous through the day sunday.temperatures run slightly above average again to close out the weekend before dropping during the work week. looking ahead to the next week, highs hold steady in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.once the front, weak as it may be, finally passes by thursday, lows drop to the low to mid 60s by the weekend.in between, as the front approaches, rain becomes widespread wednesday.sho wers and storm coverage dwindles and by saturday we are back to a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 80s. thanks, chris. a hauting halloween preview ... affecting an entire town. coming up ... a greek town covered in tiny spider webs. college football saturday---and the #1 crimson tide were playing host to the #22 aggies... beautiful day on the grid iron in bryant denny.... aggies with the ball---and it's big boy quinnen williams who comes in for the qb sac! that guy is 6'4'' 295 pounds ain't nobody stoppin him from getting what he wants! linebacker mack wilson--picks it up and runs it back but that td would be called back for stepping out of bounds. tungaviola starting qb---and launches a beauty right to devonta smith for the 30 yard td! tide get the first points on the board making it 7-0. aggies kellen mond taking matters into his own hands or should i say legs---mond using his wheels and makes his way through through the middle setting them up for this next play... mond fakes the hand off and finds jace sternberger