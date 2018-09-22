Clear

Two people found dead in a mobile home on Triana Boulevard

Huntsville police are still searching for the person responsible for the double homicide.

Posted: Sat Sep 22 17:10:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 22 17:10:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Morgan Hoover

new at six ... huntsville police confirmed a man and woman were killed last night inside their home. still no word on the person responsible for the double homicide. "why didn't you do what you had to do and go? why did you do this? why did you have to kill him and the girl? for what?" the crime happened at the merrimac manor mobile home park on triana boulevard. waay 31's brittany collins spoke with loved ones who knew the victim. it was getting late anyway and i didn't want to disturb him. he said he was watching movies so i was like, he's cool. then boom, it happened since zyrus andrews couldn't visit his friend last night, he planned to see him today...but that changed after saw the facebook posts... rest in peace, rest in peace, rest in peace tia. i just stopped at work. i just stopped. now he wonders...what if? i could have prevented it or i could have gone with him... andrews has known the man killed in this home since middle school...and just recently he met the woman who was killed. i knew his mama, grandma. he used to make me grilled cheese sandwiches. he used to cook for me. we did everything together. we always been friends. andrews stopped by the home ...but after seeing the bullet holes in the glass.... it hit him that his friend is forever gone... seeing his blood right here. it hits...that's real because they shot more than one time right here. that's where he be...in this kitchen. look live police investigators told me there were children inside the home during the shooting...they are staying with another relative. reporting in huntsville brittany collins waay 31 news.
