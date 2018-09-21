Speech to Text for Week 5: Friday Night Football Part 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

including ..... and ... just a few of the games we have for you tonight decatur and lee both looking for a win tonight at ogle stadium, red radiers without staring qb trentin duper, he has a broke hand, so lee looking to capitalize, first quarter, new qb cam morson he fakes the handoff, really fakes it, im lost, and he'll keep it for himself runs it in. decatur up early 7-0. couple plays later, morson hands it to kenneth cannon, he's decatur real cannon, he runs it all the way to the house. 14-0. red raiders. lee needing to score quickly, noah watkins looking for someone, he throws the rock down field and kamaree artis is waiting there in the endzone. he's going to silence the haters, they cut the lead to eight, after missing this field goal. final score decatur wins 48 to 18. the florence falcons hosting the james clemens jets in this match up. first quarter, beckwith hangs on to it and goes to the corner pocket of the end zone for a florence touch down. falcons lead 6 to 0. the jets turn-- look at this on the kick off return it's in james clemens jaylin ware's hands and he runs it for about 40 yards for a first down. same drive- james clemens jamil muhammad hands it off to austin mcghee and he plows his way through falcon defense to get a touchdown. james clemens goes on to win it 47 to 33. this is the orange show down austin hosting the grissom tigers, grissom lead 13-7 when we got there first half winding down. austin ball, qb quincy crittendon, gets pulled down by 51 harrisom hemmerly. austin goes three and out. now grissom ball, lemuel dantzler stuffed by austin d. both teams really putting in a great defensive effort. last play of the half, caleb peak is going to throw this hail mary, hoping for the td. its going to ping pong, in the endzone, but lands in tyrik sykes hands. austin takes this one 21 to 13. heading over to lewis crews stadium where huntsville hosts sparkman. huntsville got things started quickly tonight, you can see right there number three qb jackson glover ran in the panthers first touch down of the game. with the extra point, huntsville leads seven - nothing but not for long - sparkman's chris joiner takes the ball all the way down the field. next play - number six hunter martin carries the ball over the line for a sentato0rs touchdown. but the extra point blocked by the panthers! huntsville wins it 35-26. next up we have the jemison jaguars vs the muscle shoals trojans at milton frank stadium in huntsville... on the trojans first play of the game jr. keevon hankins breaks a couple of tackles near the line of scrimmage and uses his gamechanging speed to take it to the house from 59 yards out... 7-0 trojans... two minutes left in the first quarter... jemison driving... daymond eason rolls left... and throws a pick!!!! to caleb mcdougle who returns it 40 yards... one play later... keevon hankins takes it in for his second touchdown of the game... but they would miss the 2 point conversion... muscle shoals up 13-0 at the end of the first quarter...final 46-12. now moving over to madison city schools stadium where bob jones took on gasdsen city. when we got there in the third quarter, the titans were up seven to zero but bob jones didn't let that stop them. qb caden rose takes the snap - runs out of the pocket and throws it into the hands of number 12 john-michael riley to put the patriots on the score board. but the extra point hits the goal post and is no good - gasdsen city up seven to six. later in the fourth quarter - bob jones gets the ball again - and after multiple pass interference calls - caden rose finds john-michael riley once again - and bob jones takes the lead. the patriots tried to go for two there, but didn't succeed - butbob jones will go on to win 12 to seven. coming up next on friday night football... more scores and