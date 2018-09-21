Speech to Text for Week 5: Friday Night Football Part 2

the st. paul ii falcons hosting the north jackson chiefs---both teams coming into tonight undefeated... chiefs with the ball first tanner woodall hands it off to lee witherspoon...w ho barrels his way through the falcons defense and sets the cheifs up on the 1 yard line. woodall to witherspoon again for the easy run into the endzone for the first td of the game...chiefs lead 7-0. falcons chance with the ball--seth brown takes the snap--he takes his time and airs one out to sledge who brings it in for a falcons first down. brown on the run and the finds gerald moore right down the sideline but that chiefs defense is right there to stop em. chiefs back with the ball and they are not gonna waste any time... its the double u duo again..makin moves...witherspoon takes it all the way to the house for another chiefs touchdown! north jackson wins 49 to 7 now we have the ardmore tigers at the madison academy mustang territory ! the mustangs within five minutes gets to the 15 yard line and avery seaton takes them further in the red zone . this time the two hundred pound quarterback takes it again plowing through for the rushing score making it 7-0. the fights back on the rush gaining over thirty yards on that play . but the tigers burns out getting just a field goal out of that drive. the mustangs are not letting up though ....and pulls out another quarterback .....luke nail throwing a short 5 yard gain . now that he is warmed up he pulls out the big gun throws nearly 30 yards for sixty yard touchdown.. and the mustangs would go on to victory winning 42-10. the westminster christian wildcats hosting the clements colts... when i got there the wildcats were up 26-zip wildcats looking to stretch that lead even more... qb ian thies takes the snap and gives a quick toss to jackson billings and he's off...breaks a few tackles with a nice gain and first down for the wildcats...settin g them up for this next play. thies looking deep and finds alan clemons running that corner route right into the endzone! touchdown wildcats! the extra point was good and the wildcats go up 36 points on the colts...they looked great tonight at home...and get the easy win final score60 to 14 westminser christian. this was a huge game out in north west alabama, brooks and rogers, well guys, there was abig rain delay, so what do the bands do? they play inside. game was tied at 14 when lightning came into the area. eventually the game started back at brooks goes on to win 38 to 34. - brindlee mtn. 0 at susan moore 56 - asbury 0 at fyffe 55 - section 7 at cedar bluff 40 - addison 42 at sheffield 7 - falkville 19 at r.a. hubbard