Clear

Group Files For Records Regarding Environmental Report

Environmental group wants information regarding ecological impact of Mazda-Toyota Plant site under construction.

Posted: Fri Sep 21 16:33:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 16:33:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Dave Keller

Speech to Text for Group Files For Records Regarding Environmental Report

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an animal activist group is once again fighting the city of huntsville over the 1.6 billion dollar mazda toyota auto plant that's being built. this time it's asking for the city's plan for site prep. thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer... demetria mcclenton is on assignment. waay 31's sydney martin asked the city about the group's claims that it hasn't been transparent on what's been done to prepare the site without harming the environment and the spring pygmy sunfish.... waay 31 reached out the governor's office and toyota about the latest request filed by the center... a spokesperson for toyota told us - they didn't have anything to report or any updates. we have not heard back from the governor's
Huntsville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events