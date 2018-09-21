Clear
Friday Evening Showers Precede Increasing Weekend Rain

Rain will increase across the Tennessee Valley, so keep the rain gear close.

Posted: Fri Sep 21 16:26:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 16:26:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

plan repairs. take along the rain gear if you are going to any of the high school football games this evening. occasional heavy showers are possible all across the tennessee valley. showers will be around, but some areas will luck out and stay dry. exactly who depends on exactly where the showers set up. friday afternoon started what will be a showery period that will last through the weekend and throughout much of next week. the increasing showers will help to knock our temperatures back into the low-to-mid 80s for highs. areas that stay dry on any given afternoon can warm toward 90 degrees. saturday will begin mostly dry with clouds and limited showers. the showers will increase after noon and grow more widespread through the afternoon and evening. they will break saturday night and early sunday morning, and we enter a
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
