The Healthy WAAY: Seven Minute MRI

There's a new protocol to MRI that makes scanning quicker and lets it detect some types of cancer sooner

Posted: Fri Sep 21 10:36:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 10:36:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

new hope for identifying patients with breast, prostate, and kidney cancers. there isa new approach to the m-r-i and it is detecting some types of cancer sooner and saving lives. after working in an oil refinery for 28 years, 64-year-old joe bird got kidney cancer, which spread throughout his body. his kidney, his brain, and now . cg joe bird in: :11 out: :21 "i've got a big knot right here on my leg. i had it checked. it's cancer." vo/narration...... the bone cancer was detected using a new m-r-i protocol called 'detect,' which can scan the entire body and provide high quality images in just seven minutes. cg james brugarolas, md, phd director, kidney cancer program ut southwestern medical center in: :30 out: :37 "and three years later, he's around and doing reasonably well, that's quite amazing." vo/narration...... typically an m-r-i scan takes 20 to 90 minutes. the seven-minute m- r-i breakthrough developed by u-t southwestern in dallas is fast and more accurate. james brugarolas, md, phd in: :47 out: :58 "with that protocol we can find metastases that are ordinarily missed with other forms of imaging in a way that is very quick." vo/narration...... the magnetic resonance imaging scanners have been modified to provide images of the body without distortion and provide information that wasn't available before. that plus immunotherapy has been a life saver for joe. joe bird in: 1:10 out: 1:14 "i feel very special." james brugarolas, md, phd in: 1:14 out: 1:27 "it takes a lot of courage to deal with cancer. and, an incredibly supportive environment and joe has that." cg anita bird joe's wife in: 1:27 out: 1:30 "and here we are three years later, we're still fighting it." in this first study, nvestigators found 30 percent of cancers were previously missed with
