Decatur Armed Robbery Arrest

Two women were arrested in Decatur, accused of robbing a man at knife pint outside a supermarket

Posted: Fri Sep 21 10:22:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 10:22:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ben Acosta

at midday -- two women arrested in decatur, accused of robbing a man at knife point outside a supermarket. both heather wallace and alana tribble are in the morgan county jail on $60,000 dollars bond each. police said they threatened the victim outside a supermarket on austinville road on wednesday...then stole
