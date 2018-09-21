Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Beyonce, Jay Z surprise teen with $100K scholarship at concert

The Beyonce and Jay Z show in Glendale was a concert of a lifetime for many fans, but for one Valley teen, it was completely life-changing.

Posted: Fri Sep 21 08:46:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 08:59:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for Beyonce, Jay Z surprise teen with $100K scholarship at concert

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

By Ashley Loose

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) -- The Beyonce and Jay Z show in Glendale was a concert of a lifetime for many fans, but for one Valley teen, it was completely life-changing.

On Wednesday night, the musical power couple surprised Mikayla Lowry with a $100,000 scholarship to attend the college of her dreams.

Lowry, an attendee of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, said she was completely shocked when DJ Khaled took the stage. He announced that Beyonce and Jay Z had something special for someone with a 3.7 grade-point average, and an interest in marine biology -- both something Lowry has.

"They said my name and I was like, 'WHAT?'" Lowry said after the show. "It just felt unreal."

Lowry said she will be the first in her family to go to school and she's grateful her financial worries about education are gone.

Teenagers at other concerts around the country have also received scholarships from Beyonce and Jay Z.

The scholarships are provided courtesy of The Shawn Carter Foundation and the BeyGOOD Initiative. According to The Shawn Carter Foundation website, "the mission of the Shawn Carter Foundation is to help individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at post secondary institutions."

The BeyGood Initiative is a program that has provided scholarships, emergency outreach and other philanthropic awards.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events