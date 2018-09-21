Speech to Text for Man Accused of Killing Jogger Arrested

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sure of the cause. new information, the man who killed a woman jogging in washington d-c has admitted to police he frequently used the synthetic narcotic k-2. the drug is linked to bizarre behavior. washington d-c police arrested accused killer anthony crawford. crawfored allegedly stabbed wendy martinez 7 times in the neck tuesday