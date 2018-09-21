Speech to Text for AP Scores Make Big Jump

bullying and how to stop it. some good news for madison county schools. for the very first time, the district has the highest increase of scores in the state. students took more than 3 thousand a-p exams last school year, earning more than 1 thousand qualifying scores. this means more students are earning college credits in high school. so if you think, world history is a three hour credit, tuition is $400 dollars an hour, thats $1,200 a course, so you think that $1,200 times 1,100, we saved over one million dollars in tuition for our families. the district is also helping encourage lower income students to take