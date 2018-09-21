Clear

Deadly Stabbing

Deadly Stabbing

Posted: Fri Sep 21 06:23:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 06:23:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Deadly Stabbing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning, the 15 year old accused of stabbing and killing her older sister and mother is still in the hospital. we first brought this to you as breaking news wednesday morning. authorities say the young girl attempted to kill herself after killing her relatives. the limestone county sheriff's office says the girl will be charged when she's released from the
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events