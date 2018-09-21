Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's sarah singleterry. i'm at exit 325 in morgan county and if you're driving down i-65 south in anything other than a semi truck this is where you should plan to exit ... crews are still repairing the bridge between falkville and lacon this morning ... it should reopen no later than noon today ... jefferson huntsville city schools is organizing a school safety task force that will be comprised of the public and officials. vo: at the school board meeting last night, superintendent finley announced that the first step in that process will be community engagement meetings in october. you can find the dates for those meetings on our website waay tv.com naja? this morning, the 15 year old accused of stabbing and killing her older sister and mother is still in the hospital. authorities say the young girl attempted to kill herself after killing her relatives. the limestone county sheriff's office says the girl will be charged when she's released from the hospital. a jackson county inmate faces more charges after officials say he's connected to a body found in woodville. brandon berry was already in the jail on unrelated charges-- booked just one day before the body was found. he is now charged with kidnapping and first degree murder. a man is in critical condition this morning after an suv ran over him as it was loaded onto an trailer. it happened in the parking lot of a business on sparkman drive... emt's were able to bring the man back to life while in route back to the hospital. the florence fire department temporarily moved their training facility because of mold in the ductwork. right now, they are working to install a new air conditioner and remove old ductwork. the total cost for repairs is roughly $17,000 dollars. response time will remain the same despite the move. this morning, gate 9 on redstone arsenal reopened after a shutdown thursday because of a broken gas line. repairs are complete...thou gh construction at rideout road continues through the weekend. student athletes in morgan county are now required to take a new anti- bullying and anti-harassment course if they want to play. this new anti-bullying and anti-harassment program will be online. the goal is to teach athletes identify what is bullying and how to stop it. for the first time ever-- we're hearing from the tennessee girl who was kidnapped by her former teacher. elizabeth thomas was kidnapped just over a year and a half ago-- and tonight she sits down with abc's 20-20 to talk about her experience. you can catch the full interview tonight on abc's 20-20 at 9 pm right here on waay 31 with the waay 31 news at 10 to follow let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?